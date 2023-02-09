Trey Couvillion - 2 Questions

Trey Couvillion started his journey in journalism in high school at St. Paul’s School in Covington, La., where he worked for The Paper Wolf. After graduating, Trey enrolled at Louisiana State University and was accepted into the Manship School of Mass Communication following his freshman year.

During the second semester of his freshman year, Trey was accepted for an internship at WBRZ. After completing his internship, he accepted a position at WBRZ as a digital associate producer beginning in August 2016. It was around the same time at the beginning of his sophomore year that Trey began working at LSU Student Media, as a news and crime reporter for both at The Reveille and TigerTV.

Trey held multiple positions in LSU Student Media, including Editor-in-chief of LSUnow.com, which formally held all of student media outlets in one site. Junior year Trey decided he wanted to fully focus on broadcast journalism, working as an anchor and news reporter for TigerTV. During his time with TigerTV, Trey won two Associated Press awards for the Louisiana-Mississippi region, for best news and best sports stories.

At the beginning of his senior year, Trey accepted a new position with WBRZ as a weekend photographer. Before graduating from LSU in May, Trey received the Errol Savoie Writing Award from the Manship School. During the last semester of his senior year, Trey received more on air-time, and following graduation from LSU with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication, began working as a multimedia journalist at WBRZ.