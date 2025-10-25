66°
Latest Weather Blog
TPSO: Kentwood man arrested for sex crimes against two children
Related Story
KENTWOOD — Deputies arrested a Kentwood man for sex crimes against two children, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
The two children, who are both under 13 years old, reported 30-year-old Jordan Glass to staff at their school, according to TPSO. He was arrested and booked on two counts of molestation of a juvenile and two counts of aggravated crimes against nature.
TPSO said they believe the two children are Glass' only alleged victims, but ask anyone with information about additional incidents to contact their Juvenile Division at 985-902-2011.
News
KENTWOOD — Deputies arrested a Kentwood man for sex crimes against two children, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal government reopens offices providing financial support to farmers during shutdown
-
Denham Springs tops Prairieville in Game of the Week
-
Highway officials set to reopen US 51 near Smitty's explosion site; La....
-
Friday's Health Report: Technology transforms radiation treatment for cancer patients
-
Lawmakers trying to push back election dates face opposition
Sports Video
-
St. Amant holds on late to beat Live Oak in a 5-5A...
-
Denham Springs tops Prairieville in Game of the Week
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
-
LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game
-
New Orleans Pelicans game plays role in FBI gambling probe tied to...