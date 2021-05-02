Latest Weather Blog
Tigers ready for 2021 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - Over the next few days, a handful of LSU Tigers will watch their dreams turn into reality as they wait to hear their name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
At the top of that list is wide receiver Ja'marr Chase, who opted out of playing with LSU in 2020 but was a huge part of the Tigers' unforgettable Championship run. Chase led the NCAA in both receiving yards and touchdowns while catching passes from Joe Burrow.
Tonight there's a chance the dynamic duo will eventually be reunited in Cincinnati.
The Bengals have the number five pick of the draft and just lost one of their best receivers in franchise history.
If Cincinnati passes on Chase, the Dolphins and the Lions are next in line as both are in need of receivers.
Chase is expected to be among thirteen players to attend the draft in-person.
Coverage of the draft begins on WBRZ at 7 p.m., Thursday.
Click here to watch the live report online at that time.
