Thursday morning video forecast

Quiet weather will continue all the way through the weekend with a single drop of rain not expected. No fronts will pass, meaning temperatures will continue to rise.

Today & Tonight: Conditions are prime for some patchy fog development this morning. Be careful when driving, as you might run into some reduced visibilities. After the sun rises, the fog will quickly burn off. Highs will make it to near 77 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Once again, no rain is in the forecast. Overnight, lows will bottom out near 54 degrees, with patchy fog possible.

Friday Night Blitz: It's playoff time! After peaking in the upper-70s during the day, temperatures will fall into the mid-60s around kickoff and hover near 60 degrees by the fourth quarter. Rain won’t be an issue — just a few passing clouds and pleasant conditions for the game.

LSU/Southern Game Day: Saturday is shaping up to be just about perfect for football fans across Baton Rouge. Early risers heading out for tailgates may find a touch of fog and a cool start in the 50s, but any morning chill will fade quickly. Skies will clear with plenty of sunshine in time for both games — LSU’s kickoff at 11:45 a.m. and Southern’s at 2 p.m. Expect comfortable conditions by game time, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s for LSU and right around 80 degrees for Southern.

Up Next: The overall weather setup will stay mostly unchanged through the weekend, with the main story being a gradual warmup. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 80s, while overnight lows hover near 60 degrees. Mornings could feature some low clouds or patchy fog, but those should clear out quickly once the sun is up. Any threat of rain or storms has faded, leaving the weekend looking comfortably dry for outdoor events. As we move into next week, a bit more moisture could spark a few showers and storms, but coverage should remain limited since no front is expected. With that, temperatures will continue running warmer than normal for mid-November.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.