Thursday morning video forecast

Dry skies will last for the rest of the work week. The next rainmaker moves on Saturday morning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Some patchy fog is out there this morning, but all the rain has cleared. Temperatures today will be cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s and tonight temperatures will fall into the mid-40s.

Up Next: Friday will be mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures will be in the low 60s and Friday night, temperatures will be in the mid-40s. The next rainmaker is coming in on Saturday. On and off showers and storms are expected through the day on Saturday with periods of heavy rain and some lightning and thunder. That same rainmaker will continue into the first half of Sunday too. Most areas will see rain, but rainfall totals will be less than 3 inches for both days. That rain is expected to clear by the end of the day Sunday and Monday will start out dry. Temperatures will be in the 50s through the weekend and overnight lows will be in the low 40s. It will warm up into the 60s early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

