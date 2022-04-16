Thursday morning video forecast

Cooler and drier conditions will last for today. More humidity and rain coming over the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Cooler and drier air is moving in behind last night’s rain. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures maxing out in the mid to upper 70s today. The really sunny spots will break 80°. Tonight, will be chilly with clear skies and temperatures falling into the 50s.

Up Next: The humidity makes a fast return on Friday with temperatures in the 80s and a few spotty showers possible in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be muggy in the mid-60s going into the weekend. Saturday will see a few showers late in the day, especially for areas north of Baton Rouge. If you have Saturday night plans, continue to check in with the Storm Station for the most updated timeline on Saturday rain. A few scattered thunderstorms will bubble up on Sunday afternoon. Not everyone will see rain but have an indoor Easter plan just in case. Any showers on Sunday will clear up by early Monday morning. A cooler and drier stretch will start early next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

