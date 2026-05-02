Thursday evening video forecast

Expect a very wet end to the workweek as a stalled front brings repeated rounds of heavy rain and a risk of flooding. Outdoor events will likely need a backup plan as it will be tough to find several consecutive dry hours. While we endure a soggy Friday, a beautiful and much cooler weekend is waiting for us on the other side.

Heavy Rain Threat: possible street and poor drainage flooding, 2-4”+ through Friday night

Cool Down: highs in the 60s, 70s Friday through weekend, lows in 40s

Quieter Weekend: dry from late Saturday morning through early next week

Heavy Rain & Strong T-Storms: A stalled front will remain over the I-10 corridor through Thursday evening. The front acts like a track for thunderstorms to follow. When multiple storms pass over the same area in a short amount of time—a process we call training—it significantly raises the risk of flash flooding. With an initial round on Thursday evening and a heavier, steadier batch expected on Friday, any ground already saturated could be susceptible to ponding of water on roads and in low-lying areas.

Additionally, spotty strong thunderstorms will be possible through Friday. The atmosphere has plenty of energy, which could allow some storms to produce hail or damaging wind gusts.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain likely throughout the evening and overnight hours. While not a constant, it will be a damp night. Keep an eye on Storm Station Weather App radar if you have to be out on the roads, as visibility will be low during the heavier bursts of rain. It will feel muggy too, with lows in the low 60s.

Friday will be the wettest day of the stretch and the wettest day overall in quite some time. Expect 100% rain coverage, meaning every location in the 13 Parish, 3 County Forecast Area will pick up rain at some point. Initially, intermittent showers and thunderstorms will increasingly fill in as a steady rain by late afternoon and evening. The risk for flooding will be maximized on Friday night as a final wave of energy moves through. Expect widespread totals of 2 to 4 inches of rain, but some spots could easily see much higher amounts if any training occurs. If you have plans to attend a sporting event or festival, check in with organizers as cancellations are likely. Temperatures will struggle to climb, topping out in the mid to upper 60s because of the thick cloud cover and constant showers.





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Up Next: The unsettled weather pattern will end as the cold front gets a final shove out into the Gulf by Saturday morning. Clouds will clear through the day, and a northeast breeze of 10-15mph will promote drying, cooling conditions with highs just barely back into the low 70s. Sunday morning will be the chilliest of the week, with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s. A sunny and pleasant afternoon will follow with highs in the mid 70s. Quiet and comfortable conditions will continue into Monday and Tuesday with gradual warming.

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– Josh

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