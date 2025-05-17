Thursday Evening Video Forecast

On Thursday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport reached 90°F for the first time in 2025. A warm and muggy stretch of weather is expected to continue across the Baton Rouge area over the next several days, with only minimal chances for rain until midweek.

-Friday: breezy, some clouds and more humidity

-Weekend: warm and humid, plenty of afternoon sun

-Monday & Tuesday: continuing the streak of highs in the 90s

-Wednesday: a cold front, next decent chance for showers and cooler temperatures

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will increase once again tonight. Low temperatures in the mid 70s are likely to occur around midnight with southwest winds of 10-15mph and those thickening clouds causing a slight rise prior to dawn. Friday will be partly cloudy and breezy with southwest winds of 10-20mph. High temperatures will climb to around 92°F.

The Weekend: As we move into the weekend, an upper-level ridge over the Gulf will take control of our weather pattern, meaning warm and sinking air will cause hot and rain-free conditions. Highs will keep to the low 90s both afternoons. Nights will offer little relief from the heat, with lows remaining in the mid-70s.

While we don’t expect heat advisory conditions (108°F or higher), “feels like” temperatures could still touch 100°F during peak afternoon hours. This will be our first long stretch of summer-style weather, so it’s important to take the usual precautions—stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and check on vulnerable individuals.

Beyond: Monday and Tuesday will bring more of the same, with high temperatures in the low 90s and lows sticking to the low to mid-70s. Strong high pressure aloft will keep skies partly sunny by day and partly cloudy overnight. This setup will also suppress any storm development, meaning dry weather is expected to hold firm through early next week.

A slight shift begins on Wednesday as a cold front moves in from the north. This front will allow for some showers and possibly a thunderstorm to develop by midweek. In such a warm and humid weather pattern, any storms that do form could bring locally gusty winds and brief downpours. By Thursday, drier and slightly cooler air will settle in behind the front. Highs will dip into the mid-80s, and morning temperatures will finally drop into the more comfortable mid-60s.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.