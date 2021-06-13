Thursday evening video forecast

Mainly quiet and sticky conditions will persist into the weekend. The long-range outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has an area highlighted that we will be watching (more below).

Next 24 Hours: A few showers and thunderstorms that formed northeast of Baton Rouge will diminish beyond dusk. Nighttime lows will stop in the mid 70s beneath mostly clear skies. Your Friday will offer up repeat conditions from Thursday—a theme common during the summer months. With partly sunny skies, expect highs in the low 90s and enough humidity to drive feels-like temperatures close to 100.

Up Next: Any showers or thunderstorms will be highly isolated Saturday. Just about all of the area should stay dry through the afternoon. Again, highs will reach the low 90s with feels-like temperatures in the low 100s—perhaps for several hours. Overnight, into Sunday, we will be monitoring a complex of showers and thunderstorms north of the local area that could try to make some headway toward the I-10/12 corridor. Even if it diminishes, the remnants of those showers and thunderstorms should help to trigger scattered activity on Sunday. The clouds and areas of rain may reduce highs by a few degrees. A typical summer routine is anticipated for most of next week with highs in the low 90s, lows in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies with isolated afternoon showers. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, no tropical development is expected over the next five days. The Climate Prediction Center highlights the western Gulf of Mexico as an area which could have favorable conditions for tropical development, June 16 – 21. This Climate Prediction Center Outlook is not new, but is something our team shares with you as a “heads-up” even before the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system that could develop. The outlook is more subjective than products that come from NHC. Finally, the outlook does not suggest any track, intensity or specific hazards. Be sure to visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: A strong upper level ridge over Mexico and the Central U.S. will broaden across the country through Saturday. This will gradually bring a lowering of daily rain coverage through the end of the week and that trend will continue into Saturday. Of course, a lack of rain will push high temperatures back into the seasonably hot low 90s. By the end of the weekend, the ridge will shift slightly west and an upper level trough will dig into the eastern United States. The local area will sit between these two features in a persistent northerly steering flow. Additionally, forecast model guidance points to the axis of the eastern U.S. trough invigorating showers and thunderstorms, perhaps as far southwest as in our area, Sunday. For this reason, scattered showers and thunderstorms have been returned to the forecast for Sunday and beyond.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.