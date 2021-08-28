Thursday 6 am Tropics Update

Home
The rush is on to prepare for Ida
BATON ROUGE - Hotels are booked solid in Baton Rouge ahead of Hurricane Ida, filling up in a matter of hours. "In the last eight...
Baton Rouge Diocese cancels Mass, church activities in preparation for Hurricane Ida
BATON ROUGE - Catholics are not obligated to...
Terrebonne Parish issues mandatory evacuation order
TERREBONNE PARISH - Parish President Gordon Dove issued...
Ida projected to be a category 4 hurricane at landfall
NEW: Ida is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana as a major, category four hurricane with winds of 140mph Sunday afternoon or evening. A HURRICANE WARNING...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Heavy downpours possible this afternoon, A lot of activity in the tropics
Heavy downpours could cause isolated street and poor...
Tuesday PM Forecast: increasing thunderstorms break heat, watching the tropics
Heat relief in the form of more showers...
Sports
LSU and USC will open 2024 football season in Las Vegas
The LSU Tiger football team will finally get its match against the USC Trojans nearly twenty years after the two teams haggled over who was the...
LSU updates COVID protocols for Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Adult fans will not be...
Saints set tone early in second preseason game, beat JAX 23-21
The New Orleans Saints appear to have...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2YourHealth report for Friday, August 20,...
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
The rush is on to prepare for Ida
Livingston flood concerns as Ida approaches
Ascension Parish declares State of Emergency ahead of Ida, ready for storm's...
Electric crews prepare for Ida
EBR Mayor talks storm prep
Local restaurant Walk-Ons looking to sign walk-on athletes
LSU Practice Report - Day 5
LSU Football 1st Practice Report
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example