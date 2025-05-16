Latest Weather Blog
Three Thrive! EBR proposals approved by Metro Council
BATON ROUGE - The Metro Council approved three items that rededicate millages to help pay for raises to law enforcement and parish improvement projects.
The millages included an extension of the library tax at 11 mills, a renewal of 1 mill for Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control for 10 years, and the renewal of the tax on the EBR Council on Aging at 2.25 mills.
Additionally, an alimony tax restoration, which currently sits at 2.96 mills of the tax, would have been increased to 4 mills, but that was not included.
The city-parish is facing a $40 million dollar shortfall next year due to the incorporation of St. George. The mayor-president's office said the measures would allow East Baton Rouge to pay off the debt and address the gap in funding.
