Three people displaced after large fire at apartment complex

ST. GEORGE - Three people were displaced after a large fire at an apartment complex off Essen Lane overnight that left the building a total loss.

The St. George Fire Department was called to the building on East Cypress Point Court, an apartment complex off Essen Lane just north of I-10 shortly before 2 a.m.

Officials said there were no injuries, but the building was ruled to be a total loss. Investigators are working to determine a cause.

"She just said the place had burned down to a matchbox, and the fire department kicked down my door...just to let me know what happened, that was it," next-door neighbor John Hebert said.