Three BRPD officers quarantined, Third District closed over the weekend for deep clean

BATON ROUGE- Three Baton Rouge Police Officers went home sick Friday with coronavirus symptoms causing Third District, which operates out of BRPD Headquarters off of Airline Highway, to close over the weekend.

Don Coppola with Baton Rouge Police said a deep clean took place over the weekend and the district reopened Monday.

"At no point was service disrupted," Coppola said. "People assigned to Third District continued their patrols, those three officers who are possibly positive were sent home for quarantine and further testing."

Roll calls were taken outside, and the 73 officers who report to Third District dealt with the 680 calls that came in over the weekend.

As of Monday afternoon, they were still waiting on their test results.

Since March, Baton Rouge Police said three officers have tested positive for coronavirus. Additional cleaning may take place in other districts.