Thousands enjoy WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of people enjoyed the annual WBRZ fireworks show on the Mississippi River Monday.

"It means a lot to us. It means everything, that we can live in a free country and do everything that we do," volunteer Chad Ford said about the Independence Day celebration. Ford was setting up an area for kids near the levee in downtown Baton Rouge when he talked to WBRZ ahead of the show.

For nearly 50 years, WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi has paid tribute to America's legacy. The display was sponsored by the USS Kidd.

Anite Barns said the show is a patriotic symbol of freedom. "Freedom. All of our veterans that fought for us to be free. Very grateful," she said.

Pyrotechnics experts organized more than one thousand shells on a barge in the middle of the river for the show.

"I like hearing the crowd's reaction when we send up a couple big shells, they break real far across the sky, the crowd loves it," Bryan Masters said of the display he and his crew put together.

Fifteen-thousand pounds of explosives were used for the show Monday night.

WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi is the state's largest 4th of July fireworks display.

