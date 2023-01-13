51°
Thief steals home security camera
BATON ROUGE - A crafty thief sneaked underneath a home surveillance camera to steal the device without being caught on video. Joey Holaway said the thief stole his camera and packages off his front porch this weekend in the Ogden Park neighborhood.
"It seemed like a bold move, unbelievable actually," he said.
Holaway had ordered a few hundred dollars worth of music equipment to replace items stolen out of his vehicle just a week before. The motion activated camera caught the tail end of this weekend's burglary as it was being taken off the wall.
"Now you have to worry about thieves taking the evidence too," he said.
Holaway is planning to replace the security camera with one that's more secure.
