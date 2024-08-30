The second annual Gumbo Run kicks off Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The second-annual Gumbo Run 5k kicks off Saturday in Scotlandville.

Scotlandville Magnet High School created the event in hopes of promoting unity, health, and fitness in the North Baton Rouge community.

This year's race takes place at the school (9870 Scotland Avenue) from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

