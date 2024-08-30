77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

The second annual Gumbo Run kicks off Saturday

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The second-annual Gumbo Run 5k kicks off Saturday in Scotlandville.  

Scotlandville Magnet High School created the event in hopes of promoting unity, health, and fitness in the North Baton Rouge community. 

This year's race takes place at the school (9870 Scotland Avenue) from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Click here for more information. 

          

News
Join Scotlandville Magnet High for the second...
Join Scotlandville Magnet High for the second annual 5k Gumbo Run
BATON ROUGE - The second-annual Gumbo Run 5k kicks off Saturday in Scotlandville. Scotlandville Magnet High School created the... More >>
4 years ago Friday, January 31 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Friday, January 31, 2020 5:26:00 AM CST January 31, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days