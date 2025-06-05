Teen arrested in Newcastle Avenue shooting that injured man defending his daughter

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old accused of shooting a man who said he was defending his daughter from being mocked outside their home on Newcastle Avenue has been arrested.

Jerry Huggins was booked with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the March shooting of Corey Breaux. Police had been searching for him since a warrant was issued for his arrest in early April.

Breaux told WBRZ he went outside to protect his daughter, who had been bullied by a group of teenagers.

One of the young men shot him three times, causing significant injuries.

"This gentleman was doing nothing wrong. He was trying to defend his daughter against a bunch of bullies who were out there terrorizing his daughter, so he stood up. He did the right thing, but unfortunately, this teen took it upon himself to shoot this man in front of his daughter," Baton Rouge Police Information Officer Saundra Watts said.

Breaux and his family say they are glad to see him finally off the street.

"Obviously surprised, but thankful honestly, and also wanted to truly get this completed," Breaux said.

"It is a sigh of relief, it is, you know, brings a little bit of peace to the situation," his wife, Lorena, said.

BRPD hopes these arrests send a message.

"You will be caught, and you will be brought to justice, and you will have to pay for the crimes that you commit," Watts stated. "Our community deserves to be able to live in an environment where they can stand up for each other peacefully and not be retaliated by a group of people who are using guns, haunting our residents of Baton Rouge," Watts said.