TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Crash on I-10 westbound on Mississippi River Bridge causes several miles of congestion

PORT ALLEN — An I-10 westbound crash near the La. 1 exit on the Mississippi River Bridge caused major backups into Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning.

The crash, which was first reported around 5:15 a.m., caused traffic congestion past College Drive.

The roadway reopened around 7:20 a.m.

Ambulances and law enforcement responded to the scene of the crash.

A Louisiana State Police spokesperson told WBRZ that three vehicles were involved in the "minor crash."