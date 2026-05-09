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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 1 person injured in crash that causes backups on I-12 westbound near Airline Highway

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BATON ROUGE -  A Thursday morning crash on I-12 westbound at Airline Highway caused the two right lanes to be blocked.

Traffic is stopped and backed up to the O'Neal Lane exit. The crash was first reported around 5:26 a.m.

Officials told WBRZ that one person was injured in the crash.

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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 1 person injured in...
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 1 person injured in crash that causes backups on I-12 westbound near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A Thursday morning crash on I-12 westbound at Airline Highway caused the two right lanes to be... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 Thursday, May 07, 2026 5:39:00 AM CDT May 07, 2026

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