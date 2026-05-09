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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 1 person injured in crash that causes backups on I-12 westbound near Airline Highway
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BATON ROUGE - A Thursday morning crash on I-12 westbound at Airline Highway caused the two right lanes to be blocked.
Traffic is stopped and backed up to the O'Neal Lane exit. The crash was first reported around 5:26 a.m.
Officials told WBRZ that one person was injured in the crash.
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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: 1 person injured in crash that causes backups on I-12 westbound near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A Thursday morning crash on I-12 westbound at Airline Highway caused the two right lanes to be... More >>
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