52°
Latest Weather Blog
Tanglewood Elementary School- 1st Grade, Mrs. Boyle
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st grade at Tanglewood Elementary School.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured.
News
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the 1st grade at Tanglewood Elementary School. Be sure to watch... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found in Zachary neighborhood that was once focus of search for...
-
'I'm not scared, I'm just hopeful': Former LSU student-athlete living in Ukraine...
-
Beauvoir Park opens back up to the public after 11 month hiatus
-
District 5 councilman taking first steps toward blight reduction
-
Litter trapping device keeps half-a-ton of trash out of waterways