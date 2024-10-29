67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tangipahoa Parish placed under burn ban effective immediately

Related Story

AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish is under a burn ban effective immediately due to extremely dry conditions.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller issued the parish-wide ban Saturday afternoon; it will remain in place until further notice.

"Things are getting really dry, just like they were last year at this time, and we were really busy with fire last year. We're starting to see an uptick in grass and woods fires throughout the parish, so we just want to bring people's awareness to it. They really can cause severe damage if they get out of hand," said Hammond Fire Chief Daniel Folks.

The burn ban includes all open residential and commercial burning but does not include bar-b-que pits, grills or fire pits.

Miller asks that citizens “use extreme caution.”

A map of parishes currently under burn bans can be found here.

News
Tangipahoa Parish placed under burn ban effective...
Tangipahoa Parish placed under burn ban effective immediately
AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish is under a burn ban effective immediately due to extremely dry conditions. Tangipahoa Parish President... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, October 26 2024 Oct 26, 2024 Saturday, October 26, 2024 1:48:00 PM CDT October 26, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days