69°
Latest Weather Blog
Take a swing: Topgolf Baton Rouge location opens Friday
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lane widening at I-10/I-12 split and College Drive starting Monday, expected to...
-
Changes made at Juvenile Detention Center after breakout
-
2 people shot to death at apartment complex near Longridge Avenue
-
2 wooden churches being restored through 'Twin Steeples' art project in Ponchatoula
-
I-10 westbound near Grosse Tete closed Saturday night