Swifties going to NOLA for The Eras Tour should be familiar with merch opportunities, potential scams

NEW ORLEANS — As Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour come to New Orleans this weekend, Swifties both going to the concert and staying home should familiarize themselves with both ways to get tour merchandise and concert ticket scams before the three-day tour stop in the Crescent City.

Before Swift even takes the stage, official tour merchandise will be available in Champions Square — right next to Caesers Superdome — for both ticketed and non-ticketed fans on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fans will enter on Dave Dixon Drive and Girod Street at Lasalle.

From Friday through Sunday, Swifties can buy merchandise in the Smoothie King Center whether they have a ticket or not. This also runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Swifties with tickets are strongly encouraged to utilize the early merchandise opportunities, concert organizers said. Those without tickets will not be able to go into Champions Square or the Superdome during the concert dates.

Parking for merchandise opportunities is available on a first come first serve basis in Champions Garage.

When it comes to tour tickets, scammers are prepared to take advantage of the high-demand event, Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

"With some people looking for last-minute tickets, I want everyone to be vigilant and aware of ticket scams. It's also been brought to my attention that some hotels and businesses are allegedly canceling reservations made in advance, and up-charging rooms ahead of the big weekend. Taking advantage of Louisiana residents and tourists visiting our State is wrong, and State Consumer Protection law prohibits unfair and deceptive practices. I encourage everyone to do their homework and investigate before making a concert-related purchase this weekend," Murrill said.

Murrill recommends only buying tickets from official sources, using securing payment methods, avoiding sending money directly to individuals or using unsecured payment methods such as wire transfers, as well as being cautious of deals that are too good to be true.