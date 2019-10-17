54°
Suspicious Death in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The body of a man was found lying in the street in North Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.
Police said they found the body on N. 38 Street sometime Tuesday morning. BRPD identified the victim as 41-year-old Armond Green and said he appeared to have been shot multiple times.
His death is being investigated as a homicide. Police said there are no apparent suspects or motives at this time.
