Suspected serial killer sues state, trial postponed indefinitely

BATON ROUGE- The attorney representing suspected serial killer Samuel Galbraith told WBRZ Tuesday, the trial that was scheduled to begin later this month has been postponed indefinitely.



Galbraith was days away from being released after serving less than one-third of his 71-year prison sentence for the rape and gruesome murder of Karen Sue Eads Hill nearly 30 years ago. Hill was tied to a tree in the Kisatchie National Forest.



In 2017, Galbraith was days away from release when the WBRZ Investigative Unit aired a story about his impending release. The parole board rescinded their decision after our story because the victim's family maintained they were not properly notified about the parole hearing.



"My notification went to New York, and I've lived in Illinois my whole life," Jessie McWilliams, Hill's mother said.



Vernon Parish District Attorney Asa Skinner and detectives from the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office were against Galbraith's release. They believe he is responsible for the deaths of two other women in the area around the same time frame.



"I know he did one, and I'm sure he did the other two," Detective Kenny Williams said.



Galbraith's attorney Nick Trenticosta out of New Orleans said he believes Galbraith's rights were violated.



In court documents filed in federal court, the state said Galbraith had not been freed yet, therefore it did not deny him of his due process rights.



Galbraith's attorney said there were concerns by the judge about jurisdiction and will likely rule next month on whether Galbraith's suit against the state should be dismissed over those issues.