Sunday Night Forecast

Tonight and Tomorrow: Southerly winds will begin to pump up the moisture tonight, making things feel more muggy. Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Monday will start off cloudy, with a few isolated showers possible in the morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s.



Looking Ahead:

A trough over Texas and a ridge over Florida will set us up in a warm and moist environment. This will turn our weather pattern slightly more active once again, with a daily chance for showers and storms from Monday - Friday. No day looks like a complete wash out at this time, but there will be rain around each day. Bottom line, you'll need the umbrella nearby this week. Rainfall amounts will likely add up to 1-3 inches, on average, by the end of the week. Locally higher amounts are possible, but the flooding risk is low. Click here for the 7-day forecast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

