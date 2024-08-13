Sunday morning video forecast

Today will be the last day of lower humidity, so enjoy it while it lasts. Next week, it will be hot, humid, and only feature slight chances of rain.

Today & Tonight: If you have outdoor plans, today is the day. While it will still be hot with highs in the upper 90's, lower humidity will make that temperature much more tolerable. Skies will be mostly sunny, so make sure to wear sunscreen if outside for prolonged periods. Almost everyone will stay dry today, but if there happens to be a stray shower, it will be confined to right along the coast. Tonight, the muggy conditions will start to return. Lows will be near 77 degrees under clear skies. Also, don't forget about the Perseid meteor shower.

Up Next: The air will start to get more moist early next week, and we will be back to normal summertime humidity levels by Tuesday. As of now, it looks like the hot and mainly dry pattern will continue all of next week. Highs will be in the upper 90's, with lows in the upper 70's. Each day, a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out, but most will stay dry. With the lack of rain, don't forget to water the lawns if you want to keep them nice and green.

The Tropics: Showers and thunderstorms continue to show some signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form within the next couple of days while the system approaches and then moves near or over the Leeward Islands. Interests on these islands should continue to monitor the progress of this system, and watches or warnings could be required for portions of the area as soon as later today. The system could approach portions of the Greater Antilles by the middle of the week.

