69°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday morning forecast
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Proposed Louisiana bill could eliminate parole for offenders in the future
-
'No room!' - More than 30 Southern University students forced out of...
-
Springfield Road in Watson still under construction, completion expected in May
-
Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple discusses approach to insurance crisis
-
Plans for LSU entertainment and sports arena moving forward