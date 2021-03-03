63°
Sunday Journal- Lent at St. Joseph Cathedral
In 2021, traditions associated with Lenten season have changed at Baton Rouge's St. Joseph Cathedral.
In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences will learn how the COVID-19 health crisis has impacted Lenten season in addition to analyzing other tidbits of information related to the historic Baton Rouge church.
