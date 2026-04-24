67°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: Dancing for Big Buddy 2026
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The 18th annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraising event is this weekend, with one of WBRZ's own as one of the star dancers!
April Davis, one of WBRZ's 2une In anchors, is participating in the dance competition to support local youth mentorship.
April's co-anchor, John Pastorek, sat down with some of the organizers behind Dancing for Big Buddy during this week's Sunday Journal to discuss how the proceeds from the event go to supporting youth mentorship in the Capital region.
Voting is open now, and each vote costs $20. The Dancing for Big Buddy event is happening on April 25 at the PMAC. It kicks off at 6 p.m.
Click here to learn more and to vote for April!
News
BATON ROUGE — The 18th annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraising event is this weekend, with one of WBRZ's own... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FULL COVERAGE: 1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of...
-
Lafayette Parish high school students among injured in Mall of Louisiana mass...
-
Mall of Louisiana employee recounts harrowing moment mass shooting breaks out, killing...
-
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of Louisiana; 5...
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad and PB&J Oatmeal Cookie Bars
Sports Video
-
LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
-
Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
-
New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
-
LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery