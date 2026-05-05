Sunday Evening Video Forecast

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News Video
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LDH releases 2025 water system report card; only 5 Capital area systems...
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LSU senior uses Alopecia to inspire others to accomplish dreams
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Town of Fordoche searching for new police chief
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BREC narrows national superintendent search to 3 candidates
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West Baton Rouge Parish sues local news outlet's founder after public records...
Sports Video
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LSU's Zac Cowan earns SEC Pitcher of the Week
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Southern Jaguar softball seeking championship at the end of historic season
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LSU basketball rehires Vernon Hamilton as assistant coach
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LSU baseball gets first SEC sweep of the season over South Carolina
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LSU women's tennis advances to NCAA Sweet 16 for second year in...