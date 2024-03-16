Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Evening Forecast
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, expect warm and muggy conditions with lows around 76. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs around 92. Pop-up afternoon showers and storms will be possible, especially after 2 pm.
Looking Ahead:
As we look into the extended forecast, we're going to be locked into a typical summer time pattern through the beginning of next week. That means, daily afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances. While no day will be a total wash out, summer time storms can sometimes pack a punch with heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning.
Better chances for rain look to come in Fourth of July weekend.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
