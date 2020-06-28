Hot and humid start to the week

Today and Tonight: Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs around 91. Pop-up afternoon showers and storms will be possible, especially after 2 pm. Tonight, expect warm and muggy conditions with lows around 76.

Looking Ahead:

As we look into the extended forecast, we're going to be locked into a typical summer time pattern through the beginning of next week. That means, daily afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances. While no day will be a total wash out, summer time storms can sometimes pack a punch with heavy downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Better chances for rain look to come in Fourth of July weekend.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

