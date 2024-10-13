Subcontractor owed thousands for work, reaches out to OYS for help

BATON ROUGE - After supplying material and labor for a job in June, Will King says he hasn't been paid. He contacted 2 On Your Side for help getting what he's owed.

"I want my money," King said.

On Monday morning along Florida Boulevard, King pulled several signs out of the back of his truck and began posting them in front of a business for sale. The signs warned people to stay away from E. Jacob Construction and say: "They do not pay their subcontractors, stay away from this dishonest company."

King is a subcontractor and owns a business called Southern Framers of LA. He bid on a job in June and framed two houses for E. Jacob Construction in Sunshine. Now, three months later King says he's still waiting on payment for his work.

"I was promised I was going to get money and they just failed to reply," King said.

There's a for sale sign at the business on Florida Boulevard. The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors says E. Jacob Construction no longer has a license, it expired earlier this year.

At the job site in Sunshine, construction appears stalled. The grass is overgrown and a pile of trash sits out front.

"It seems like he's out of business," King said.

Jacob Fakouri of E. Jacob Construction tells 2 On Your Side he is not out of business, but is in the process of downsizing. The business on Florida Boulevard has been for sale for months. Fakouri admits he is behind on making payments, but is trying to get back on track.

"We're just behind, we're going to pay it but it's going to take time," Fakouri said.

For sale sign has been up for a year, we're downsizing. The project in Sunshine is stalled.

Fakouri says he's been having issues for several months. It started with a permit issue over a water line in Iberville Parish. He tells 2 On Your Side he isn't the only construction company having trouble right now.

"We're suffering right now, people aren't buying like they used to."

While he admits his business is hurting, Fakouri says he intends to pay King what's owed and plans to renew his contractor's license.

King confirms he has heard from Fakouri's attorney regarding the matter and as of Tuesday afternoon has reached a deal.