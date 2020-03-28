Student Film Festival Interview

74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's young filmmakers will have the opportunity to shine during the first annual East Baton Rouge Parish Student Film Festival, which is scheduled to take place Friday, March 9.

During the event, the public will enjoy student films of all genres, ranging from drama to horror to comedy. 

Event organizers say a total of 36 films will be presented during the festival.

The festival takes place Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at LSU's Union Theatre.  

