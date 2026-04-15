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Storytelling Summit sheds light on the fentanyl epidemic
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PONCHATOULA — Mo's Movement and the Anderson Ray Leto Memorial Foundation held a Storytelling Summit in Ponchatoula at the Rosaryville Public Cemetery on Monday.
The event featured interviews from the Ponchatoula Chief of police, a detective, family members who lost loved ones to fentanyl and individuals in recovery who are making a positive impact in the community.
A documentary produced by Texas Pictures focusing on impaired driving, fentanyl poisoning, recovery journeys and the role of law enforcement in combating the fentanyl epidemic was also shown at the event.
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PONCHATOULA — Mo's Movement and the Anderson Ray Leto Memorial Foundation held a Storytelling Summit in Ponchatoula at the Rosaryville... More >>
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