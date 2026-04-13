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Water outage planned for Tuesday in Baker as crews repair a water leak

18 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 4:32 PM April 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — A scheduled water outage in Baker is planned for Tuesday, April 14, according to officials.

The outage will allow crews to repair a water leak on Cypress Street and in the surrounding areas. 

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The outage is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will temporarily interrupt service on Ray Weiland Drive, West Magnolia Drive, North Magnolia Drive, Center Street, Cypress Drive, North Day Drive, Day Drive and South Street. 

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