Storytelling Summit sheds light on the fentanyl epidemic

PONCHATOULA — Mo's Movement and the Anderson Ray Leto Memorial Foundation held a Storytelling Summit in Ponchatoula at the Rosaryville Public Cemetery on Monday.

The event featured interviews from the Ponchatoula Chief of police, a detective, family members who lost loved ones to fentanyl and individuals in recovery who are making a positive impact in the community.

A documentary produced by Texas Pictures focusing on impaired driving, fentanyl poisoning, recovery journeys and the role of law enforcement in combating the fentanyl epidemic was also shown at the event.