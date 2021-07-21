88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Staying safe and warm in Baton Rouge low temps

BATON ROUGE - The cold weather has arrived and as south Louisiana residents reach for their jackets and mugs of hot coffee, officials are also reminding them to keep a few safety suggestions in mind.

While braving the drop in temperatures, it may be helpful to:

-ensure that all fire alarms in your home are working

-space heaters should be plugged into electricity outlets that are on walls, NOT into power strips.

-avoid using a stove as a heater. Stoves are not meant to be on for long periods of time.

-avoid putting too much kindling or firewood in your fireplace

-never leave candles or open flames unattended

Click here for additional information related to cold weather safety.  

1 year ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 Wednesday, November 13, 2019 6:24:00 AM CST November 13, 2019

