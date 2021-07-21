88°
Staying safe and warm in Baton Rouge low temps
BATON ROUGE - The cold weather has arrived and as south Louisiana residents reach for their jackets and mugs of hot coffee, officials are also reminding them to keep a few safety suggestions in mind.
While braving the drop in temperatures, it may be helpful to:
-ensure that all fire alarms in your home are working
-space heaters should be plugged into electricity outlets that are on walls, NOT into power strips.
-avoid using a stove as a heater. Stoves are not meant to be on for long periods of time.
-avoid putting too much kindling or firewood in your fireplace
-never leave candles or open flames unattended
