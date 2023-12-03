70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State unveils mobile pet shelter

Related Story

GONZALES - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry unveiled its new mobile pet shelter.

It's a trailer that's designed to drive around picking up animals who need to evacuate in the event of a disaster.

"We can go on-site where there is an emergency. And this is a mobile shelter. It can also be used for quarantines. It has many, many functions," said Mike Strain, the LDAF Commissioner.

The mobile unit can hold around 60 animals and it cost around $80,000. The state is looking at bringing together a team of animal technicians to travel around with the unit to make sure the animals get the care they need.

Commissioner Strain said he hopes to eventually have about five such units.

News
State unveils mobile pet shelter
State unveils mobile pet shelter
GONZALES - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry unveiled its new mobile pet shelter. It's a trailer that's... More >>
8 years ago Thursday, August 27 2015 Aug 27, 2015 Thursday, August 27, 2015 6:42:00 PM CDT August 27, 2015

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days