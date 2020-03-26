State unveils mobile pet shelter

GONZALES - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry unveiled its new mobile pet shelter.

It's a trailer that's designed to drive around picking up animals who need to evacuate in the event of a disaster.

"We can go on-site where there is an emergency. And this is a mobile shelter. It can also be used for quarantines. It has many, many functions," said Mike Strain, the LDAF Commissioner.

The mobile unit can hold around 60 animals and it cost around $80,000. The state is looking at bringing together a team of animal technicians to travel around with the unit to make sure the animals get the care they need.

Commissioner Strain said he hopes to eventually have about five such units.