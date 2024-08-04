State Police issue missing child advisory for 8 year old girl last seen in New Orleans

Home
Students return to classrooms beginning Monday in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE — Most schools in the Baton Rouge area will reopen this week, though a handful won't receive students again until next week. This...
$$$ Best Bets: Going for Gold! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for...
Ex-LSU beach volleyball players play their Round of 16 match at Olympics on Monday
PARIS — The knockout phase of the Olympics'...
Weather
Tropical Storm Debby becomes the 4th named storm of the season
Tropical Storm Debby is in the eastern Gulf of Mexico . This storm has winds topping out at 65 mph and it is moving NNW at...
Hurricane Beryl makes its third landfall in Texas on Monday morning
Hurricane Beryl made landfall near Matagorda, Texas shortly...
Hurricane Beryl reaches Category 5 strength, continues to rewrite history
Hurricane Beryl became a Category 5 hurricane on...
Sports
$$$ Best Bets: Going for Gold! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the Paris 2024 Olympics and the MLB! Friday MLB: Blue Jays @ Yankees: Yankees...
LSU Olympians: Sha'Carri Richardson wins silver in the 100 meter dash
PARIS - Sha’Carri Richardson is the second fastest...
Southern football begins fall camp under head coach Terrence Graves
Baton Rouge - The Terrence Graves era at...
Investigations
Health
Friday's Health Report: New study shows mental health problems frequently undiagnosed in young people
BATON ROUGE — A new study suggests that mental health problems are being missed or going undiagnosed in young people. According to the study, about...
Wednesday's Health Report: New blood test can help test whether memory loss is due to Alzheimer's
BATON ROUGE — According to the CDC, more...
Tuesday's Health Report: Mental health experts share what parents can do to prep kids going back to school
BATON ROUGE — The start of a new...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Share:
State Police issue missing child advisory for 8 year old girl last seen in New Orleans
LSU football starts fall camp off right
Iberville Parish teachers hoping Grosse Tete bridge closure won't affect students' education
Southern football begins fall camp under head coach Terrence Graves
LSU football starts fall camp off right
William Schmidt decides to go to LSU
Hunter Feduccia called up to Major Leagues
