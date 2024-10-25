Latest Weather Blog
State panel OKs Visit Baton Rouge to ask for $7 million loan to build new headquarters downtown
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Bond Commission has given final approval to a plan by the Baton Rouge visitors bureau to borrow money so it can buy and renovate a vacant century-old building on Lafayette Street and turn it into its headquarters.
The panel announced Tuesday that Visit Baton Rouge could borrow up to $7 million at an interest rate not to exceed 6 percent and a term of less than 20 years. Proceeds would buy the building at 232 Lafayette Street.
The site is across the street from the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, which was formerly known as the Heidelberg.
Visit Baton Rouge currently occupies space on Third Street.
The Bond Commission took action at its meeting last week.
The Downtown Development District says the building at 232 Lafayette Street was built in 1923. A real estate listing says it has about 14,000 square feet of space and qualifies for multiple tax credit programs. The list price was just less than $1.1 million.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting
-
Tangipahoa Parish display holds a spot for each resident lost to drugs...
-
Tax trade-off: Income tax cut would be offset by sales tax on...
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration
Sports Video
-
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson, current tight ends coach Fred McNair named...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Reid Chauvin
-
LSU looks for cleaner offensive showing against Texas A&M
-
Southern's offensive line improvement played a big role in recent success
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 7