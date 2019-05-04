70°
State launches #OnlyLouisiana ambassador campaign
BATON ROUGE – The state's launching a social media campaign aimed at getting Louisianans involved in promoting the state on the internet.
The #OnlyLouisiana ambassador program asks people to take pictures and share them on various accounts – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tourism officials hope people will share sights, sounds and good eats with the world using the hashtag.
Members of the so-called “Bayou Krewe” will get a special sticker in the mail.
Click HERE to read more and sign up.
