State launches #OnlyLouisiana ambassador campaign

BATON ROUGE – The state's launching a social media campaign aimed at getting Louisianans involved in promoting the state on the internet.

The #OnlyLouisiana ambassador program asks people to take pictures and share them on various accounts – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tourism officials hope people will share sights, sounds and good eats with the world using the hashtag.

Members of the so-called “Bayou Krewe” will get a special sticker in the mail.

Click HERE to read more and sign up.

News
2 years ago Tuesday, February 14 2017

