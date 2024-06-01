74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Jude tickets sold out

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are completely sold out!

WBRZ would like to thank everyone who bought a ticket over the last several weeks. Whether you win or not, your donation goes toward helping provide cancer treatment for children at zero cost to their families. 

The winner will be announced live on WBRZ News 2 at 4:00 PM on Friday, June 7.

News
Tickets for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway...
Tickets for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are completely sold out!
BATON ROUGE - Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are completely sold out ! WBRZ would like... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 30 2024 May 30, 2024 Thursday, May 30, 2024 7:39:00 AM CDT May 30, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days