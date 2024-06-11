87°
St. George officials set to be sworn in Monday afternoon

ST. GEORGE - Interim officials for the City of St. George will be officially sworn in Monday afternoon. 

Organizers say that the ceremony will mark the beginning of the town's government and will start the process of creating the city. 

On April 26, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that the city should be incorporated. Nearly a month later, Governor Jeff Landry appointed Dustin Yates as St. George’s first mayor and Todd Morris as the city’s first police chief. The following week, Gov. Landry appointed appointed Patty Cook, Richie Edmonds, Ryan Heck, Max Himmel,
and Steve Monachello to the St. George City Council.

The ceremony will start at 6 p.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church along Jones Creek Road, and will be open to the public. 

St. George officials set to be sworn in Monday afternoon
