91°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George officials set to be sworn in Monday afternoon
ST. GEORGE - Interim officials for the City of St. George will be officially sworn in Monday afternoon.
Organizers say that the ceremony will mark the beginning of the town's government and will start the process of creating the city.
On April 26, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that the city should be incorporated. Nearly a month later, Governor Jeff Landry appointed Dustin Yates as St. George’s first mayor and Todd Morris as the city’s first police chief. The following week, Gov. Landry appointed appointed Patty Cook, Richie Edmonds, Ryan Heck, Max Himmel,
and Steve Monachello to the St. George City Council.
The ceremony will start at 6 p.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church along Jones Creek Road, but will be closed to the public.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
U.S.S KIDD Veterans Museum opens D-Day exhibit for the month of June
-
LPSO: Bear believed to be hit by vehicle around Holden
-
Three dead in two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish; speeding suspected
-
One killed, two hurt in Livingston wreck Sunday afternoon
-
St. George officials set to be sworn in Monday afternoon