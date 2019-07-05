Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Central Wildcats
Related Story
Finishing a game under .500 with a first round playoff loss would leave a sour taste in alot of teams mouths during the off-season. That isn't the case in the slightest for the Central Wildcats. Sid Edwards' group looks like it could be primed to contend for the District 4-5A title.
Everything will start with stud quarterback Sam Kennerson who was the stud of the unit last season. The offense could provide a bit of a wrinkle adding running back turned back up quarterback Jonathan Swift to the mix. Couple that with four of the five offensive linemen returning from last year and the offense should take off this year.
The defense will be a tad stronger with 4 returning lettermen including the addition of transfer Ryan Cotton who had to sit out the entire season a year ago due to transfer rules.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRFD: Arson to blame for car wash fire off College Drive
-
Former police chief accused of stealing department money arrested once again
-
American Idol Laine Hardy returning home for upcoming Livingston Parish performance
-
Baton Rouge residents out in force for Fourth of July celebrations
-
Watch the full 2019 Fireworks on the Mississippi celebration