Sports2-A-Days Preview: University Lab Cubs

Baton Rouge - The U-High Cubs are locked in and reloading some of the best talent and biggest names in the state for their 2024 campaign.

They return three star quarterback Emile Picarella, LSU linebacker commit Keylan Moses and four star defensive lineman Lamar Brown.

Those names sound like a recipe for a successful season, but head coach Andy Martin wants his team to focus on playing as one.

The Cubs have been known for a stellar offense. Picarella broke the single season touchdown record throwing 34 touchdowns as a junior in 2023.

That offense should be able to translate into 2024 as the Cubs return all five of their offensive lineman, some of which have been three year starters.

Defensively, U-High has to replace linebacker Harry Beacham but with Brown and Moses leading the way, Coach Martin thinks that both the offensive and defensive lines are the strongest groups on the team.

"Having your quarterback back is always good, and having him another year in the system and getting to see how to work with wide receivers and new wide receivers is just huge, but you can always lean back on those big guys up front and I think that's going to be the strength of our team," Martin said.

The Cubs do have a newer secondary and wide receiver corps, but U-High has proven to move like a well oiled machine, so getting those guys up to speed and at the standard should work out in their favor.

The Cubs open their season on the road at Woodlawn on September 6.