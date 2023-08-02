82°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: St. James Wildcats
Hard to beat an undefeated season that ended with a state championship. Don't tell that to the St. James Wildcats. After 15 straight wins and the 3A title in the dome, Robert Valdez's boys have cat scratch fever. The offense has a few questions with a first year starter under center but 4 star receiver Shazz Preston should provide all the needed firepower. As for the defense, it's just as athletic as the offense led by defensive end and LSU commit Saivion Jones.
